The supernatural horror film Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 will be released in cinemas this Friday. The first film became a huge success, despite negative reviews from critics and its simultaneous release for streaming on Peacock. The OG film made headlines with its opening weekend collection at the domestic box office, but can the sequel recreate the same magic? Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movies are based on the video game series created by Scott Cawthon. The first film came out in 2023, featuring Josh Hutcherson as a troubled security guard who starts a job at an abandoned pizzeria where he discovers its animatronic mascots are possessed by the souls of murdered children who were abducted by a serial killer decades before. Hutcherson, along with Elizabeth Lail, Piper Rubio, and Matthew Lillard, reprised their roles from the previous movie.

How much is the film projected to earn on its opening weekend in North America?

According to Box Office Theory‘s long-range forecast, the horror flick is expected to have a decent opening weekend at the box office in North America. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is projected to earn between $35 million and $50 million during its opening weekend at the domestic box office. The debut weekend collection is projected to be around $41 million, which is almost half of what the previous film had earned at the box office.

How does it stack up against the previous film?

For the uninitiated, the original film, Five Nights at Freddy’s, released in 2023, collected $80.0 million on its opening weekend at the domestic box office. Meanwhile, even the higher end of the projection is 37.5% less than the opening weekend of the first film. Hence, it will not be able to recreate the same magic as the original film in its opening weekend.

There are not one, but two reasons for that, and they are Zootopia 2 and Wicked: For Good. These two movies have a stronghold at the domestic box office, which will continue this weekend as well. Wicked: For Good will be in its third weekend, so there is a chance for the video game adaptation to outperform it, but not Zootopia 2, which will be in its second weekend.

What is the film about?

The sequel is set a year after the first film, and it follows Abby Schmidt (Piper Rubio) as she reconnects with her animatronic friends, leading to events that reveal the origins of Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. Skeet Ulrich, Wayne Knight, McKenna Grace, and Teo Briones have joined the cast in this sequel. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 will be released on December 5.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

