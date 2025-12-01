Avatar: Fire and Ash will keep up with the franchise’s tradition of being released in December. There are only a few days left before it hits the theaters. The franchise has achieved several records, but it failed to earn a spot in the top 5 opening weekends in December. Can the threequel accomplish this feat this year? Scroll below for the deets.

Avatar is the highest-grossing film of all time worldwide with its $2.9 billion collection. On the other hand, Avatar: The Way of Water is the all-time 3rd highest-grossing film worldwide. Everyone is reporting the opening weekend projections, and they are quite impressive.

How much is Avatar: Fire and Ash expected to earn at the domestic box office on its opening weekend?

According to Deadline, James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash is projected to debut with approximately $110 million at the North American box office. Current estimates place the threequel’s opening weekend in the $100–130 million range. For context, Avatar: The Way of Water started with $134 million, so the new installment is expected to land in a similar bracket. In comparison, the original Avatar launched with $77.02 million, marking the smallest opening weekend of the franchise so far.

Can it make it into the top 5 of the biggest opening weekends in December?

Despite a $134 million opening weekend, Avatar: The Way of Water is not among the top 5 biggest opening weekends of films released in December ever. However, both films are among the top 20 biggest opening weekends in December. Since the threequel is also expected to earn between $100 million and $130 million at the domestic box office, it will also not break into the top 5 biggest opening weekends among December releases.

Check out the top 10 opening weekends among December releases

Spider-Man: No Way Home – $260.1 million Star Wars: The Force Awakens – $247.9 million Star Wars: The Last Jedi –$220.0 million Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – $177.3 million Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – $155.0 million Avatar: The Way of Water – $134.1 million The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey – $84.6 million I Am Legend – $77.2 million Avatar – $77.0 million The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug – $73.6 million

Avatar: Fire and Ash by James Cameron will be released on December 19.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Zootopia 2 China Box Office Day 5: Emerges As Highest Post-COVID Grosser & Registers 7 Big Records For Hollywood!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News