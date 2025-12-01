Zootopia 2 has set a new benchmark at the box office in China, with its collection exceeding $100 million over the five-day extended opening weekend. The animated sequel has collected over $200 million-plus at the Chinese box office in its debut weekend. It has beaten the three-day opening weekend of Avengers: Infinity War and F9. Additionally, the film has surpassed the lifetime collections of Avatar: The Way of Water and Venom, achieving remarkable milestones. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film has also registered the biggest opening weekend for an animation at the worldwide box office. Industry trackers are already speculating that the Zootopia sequel is expected to hit the $2 billion mark at the worldwide box office, giving tough competition to Ne Zha 2’s benchmark collection. For the record, the Disney sequel has also surpassed Ne Zha 2’s global debut collection.

Zootopia 2’s box office collection on its 5-day opening weekend in China

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Zootopia 2 collected a magnificent $217.6 million on its three-day opening weekend and $271.8 million over 5-day debut at the Chinese box office. It collected $73.2 million on Sunday, marking the biggest Sunday ever for non-Chinese films in China and the second-largest in any single market over a record 378k screenings and a 29.3% decline from Saturday.

Records set by Zootopia 2 in China on its opening weekend!

1. Recorded the biggest three-day weekend ever for a Hollywood film in China with its $217.6 million collection, surpassing Avengers: Infinity War‘s $200.5 million.

2. 2nd biggest 5-day opening weekend ever for a Hollywood film in China as it failed to beat Avengers: Endgame’s $330.5 million.

3. Zootopia 2 also scored the biggest Sunday ever for a non-Chinese film in China with its $73.2 million gross.

4. The film has recorded the 2nd biggest Sunday in any single market worldwide, only below Avengers: Endgame‘s $90.4 million Sunday collection in North America.

5. In its opening weekend alone, the Zootopia sequel has surpassed the lifetime collection of Avatar: The Way of Water‘s $246 million run as the highest-grossing Hollywood film post-COVID in China. It has achieved this in just five days.

6. With its $271.8 million collection, it has also surpassed Venom’s $269.2 million lifetime total in China as the 7th highest-grossing Hollywood release ever in China.

7. Zootopia 2 is also the only Hollywood animated feature to open with $200 million-plus collection. The film was released on November 26.

