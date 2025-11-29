Zootopia 2 is breaking box office records in China. The animated sequel is set to have the second-largest opening weekend for Hollywood movies in China, beating even the MCU’s Avengers: Infinity War’s opening weekend collection of over $200 million. The animated sequel is expected to break and set records with its opening weekend collection, not just in China but worldwide. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It crossed $100 million in just two days at the worldwide box office. The film is targeting a debut weekend of over $250 million at the worldwide box office. It is set to record the biggest single-day earnings ever for any Hollywood movie worldwide, surpassing those of Avengers: Endgame.

Zootopia 2’s box office collection in China on Saturday

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Zootopia 2 has already collected $87.3 million over 356k screenings in China today, Saturday. It has already collected $94 million in three days at the box office in China. The film is expected to finish with a collection between $115 million and $130 million on Saturday. The film sold 40% of its tickets during pre-sales, and 60% were bought over the counter. It means the sequel would become the highest-grossing single-day film in Hollywood history in any market worldwide. The record is held by Avengers: Endgame‘s $107.2 million opening day in China and its $97.5 million opening day in North America.

It is also expected to beat Ne Zha 2‘s $112.3 million first Sunday as the highest-grossing day for any animation in any market. It has already recorded $20 million in pre-sales for Sunday across a record 364k screenings confirmed to play the movie.

Set to beat Avengers: Infinity War’s debut at the box office in China

Zootopia 2 is projected to collect more than $209 million after today, and therefore it will surpass Avengers: Infinity War‘s $200.5 million as the second-biggest opening ever recorded in China. It is targeting a $185 million to $220 million three-day opening weekend and a $240 million to $275 million five-day opening weekend. Unfortunately, it will not be able to beat Avengers: Endgame’s five-day opening weekend of $330.5 million at the box office in China in 2019. The animated sequel will surely beat Endgame’s $278 million three-day weekend as the highest-grossing 3-day debut of all time for Hollywood in China.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Now You See Me: Now You Don’t North America Box Office Day 14: Edges Closer To Beating This 2025 Sci-Fi Flop By An Oscar-Winning Filmmaker

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News