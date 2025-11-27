Ne Zha made headlines this year again, carrying the weight of a record that few expected it to hold. The year has been packed with loud titles, a couple of billion-dollar spectacles, and enough noise to keep theaters busy, yet the movie’s sequel, Ne Zha 2, quietly climbed past all of them. It reached the top of 2025 with nearly a $2 billion total, while a surprising number of people somehow missed it in the rush. That is why the film’s digital move now feels like a grand second wave for a title that already dominated the year.

Ne Zha 2 Prepares for Its OTT Arrival: When & Where to Watch It

The makers have lined up its OTT release on December 24 (per Screenrant), setting it up for a fresh round of attention, especially from viewers who heard the numbers but never walked into the theater. The platform carrying it is HBO Max, placing the film in front of millions who have been waiting for an easier way to join the spectacle.

The shift to streaming becomes even more interesting when looking at its unusual box office pattern. Of the massive, almost $2 billion haul, only $23 million came from international markets, a gap that raised many curious whispers. Ne Zha 2 opened only in a limited fashion overseas, and many outside its domestic audience simply did not realize how big the film had become until it was too late to catch it on a large screen.

Holiday Timing Sets Up a Strong Digital Run

Now the digital rollout is expected to pull in viewers who skipped its theatrical run and strengthen the fanbase long after the original release window closed. Arriving on December 24 adds a layer of holiday energy that works in its favor, a moment when families settle in with films and streaming numbers rise across the board. A film already crowned the year’s biggest title landing during this period feels like a gift placed with expert timing.

Now with Ne Zha and its sequel proving that the franchise can command massive attention, the streaming push adds more fuel to the growing anticipation around what comes next. A third chapter feels closer than ever, and the expanded reach from the digital release could lift future box office numbers even higher if the series continues.

