After spending nearly two weeks in theaters, the third installment in the Now You See Me film series has crossed two major milestones at the global box office. Now You See Me: Now You Don’t now ranks among the top 25 highest-grossing titles of 2025 and has also surpassed the coveted $150 million mark worldwide (as per Box Office Mojo). With a current global haul of $150.4 million, the heist film is less than $1 million shy of overtaking its next 2025 target — Danny Boyle’s zombie sequel 28 Years Later, which has earned $151.3 million globally.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t is currently $201.3 million short of overtaking the first film and about $184.5 million away from outgrossing the second installment in the franchise. It remains to be seen how close the latest entry can get to the global totals of its predecessors. That said, the film is now just inches away from surpassing the 1999 serial-killer thriller starring Denzel Washington and Angelina Jolie – The Bone Collector. Here’s how much Now You See Me: Now You Don’t needs to earn to outgross it.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t vs. The Bone Collector – Box Office Comparison

Let’s take a look at how the two films compare at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo data:

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $41 million

International: $109.4 million

Worldwide: $150.4 million

The Bone Collector – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $66.5 million

International: $85 million

Worldwide: $151.5 million

Based on the above numbers, the Jesse Eisenberg and Woody Harrelson-starrer heist film is currently trailing the Denzel Washington movie by roughly $1.1 million in global earnings. At its current pace, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t is expected to surpass The Bone Collector within a couple of days.

What’s Required To Enter 2025’s Top 20?

To break into the top 20 highest-grossing titles of 2025, the third Now You See Me film currently needs to outgross Leonardo DiCaprio’s action-thriller One Battle After Another, which presently stands at $202.1 million worldwide. This means it needs to earn around $51.5 million more to achieve this target. Given its current global earnings and if it maintains good momentum, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t is expected to enter 2025’s top 20 before the end of its theatrical run. The final verdict is expected to be clear in the coming weeks.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t – Plot

Directed by Ruben Fleischer, the heist film follows a new group of magicians who team up with the original Horsemen to steal a priceless diamond from a dangerous heiress. As they uncover her crimes, they employ bold illusions and clever teamwork to expose her and pull off their most ambitious trick yet.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t – Trailer

