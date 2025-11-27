Now You See Me: Now You Don’t is pulling a clever trick at the box office, and it is not vanishing anytime soon. In just 12 days, the third chapter of the American heist drama has made its presence felt worldwide, with total earnings approaching $150 million. The film has followed the footsteps of its predecessors by relying heavily on overseas markets, and so far, they have returned the favor to some extent. Around 73.4% of its total earnings have come from 25 overseas markets, bringing in a strong $109.4 million, while the domestic run stays low at $39.5 million.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t Box Office Performance

The cast, led by Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher, Lizzy Caplan, and Morgan Freeman, pulled in more than $20 million globally over the most recent three-day weekend. Meanwhile, the film grossed around $8.9 million from North America, from nearly 3,400 theatres.

The outside markets, especially China, have been the stronger hand for this film. If it wants to reach the profitable territory, it has to depend more on those overseas numbers, because the domestic audience has not rushed to the theatres for this trick-filled spectacle.

Beating A Popular Anime Movie & Eyeing A Horror Rival

What makes the story even more interesting is that Now You See Me: Now You Don’t has already outperformed Chainsaw Man: The Reze Arc globally and now holds the 25th spot among the highest grossers of this year worldwide. It is barely $2 million away from pushing ahead of Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later, one of the top horror hits of 2025, with a total of just above $15.3 million. The competition looks tight, and the movie is making its way like a smooth card magician slipping past rival titles when no one is watching too closely.

The target now is even bigger. There are expectations that the movie will reach at least the $200 million mark by the time it leaves the box office stage. If it manages that grand exit, it will enter the list of the top 20 highest-grossing films of this year worldwide.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t Box Office Summary (Via Box Office Mojo)

Domestic – $39.5 million

International – $109.4 million

Worldwide – $148.9 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

