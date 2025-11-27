Stephen King’s latest dystopian action thriller, The Running Man, has slipped past the $50 million worldwide mark after 12 days, and the mood around it feels a little tired. The movie, directed by Edgar Wright and starring Glen Powell in the lead, arrived on November 14 with a $110 million production budget on its shoulders, and while it has managed to stay inside the top 5 titles in the US daily charts, the revenue coming in has been far lower than what the studio had hoped. The domestic total stands at $28.7 million, and the international side totals $21.3 million, leaving the global total just shy of $50 million.

Theater Count For The Running Man Hold Steady As Weekend Approaches

The release has been wide, stretching across the United States and more than 50 overseas markets, but the spread has not given the film the lift it needed. The film still holds its theatre count in the United States and remains in most of its international markets, though the comfort of that stability might not last much longer.

Now, as it heads into its third weekend, the movie is expected to lose a large portion of its theatres both at home and overseas, which will make its climb toward the three-figure mark even harder. The chance of breaking even recedes into the distance, growing thinner with each passing day.

Stephen King’s 2025 Box Office Trend

Still, The Running Man manages to keep a small badge of honour this year as the third of four Stephen King movies to cross $50 million worldwide, lining up behind the horror comedy success The Monkey ($68.8 million) and the unexpected thriller hit The Long Walk ($62.9 million). Mike Flanagan’s The Life of Chuck ($19.4 million) remains the only one that missed the milestone.

The Running Man now becomes the 57th movie of the year to cross $50 million, settling right under Taylor Swift’s The Official Release Party of a Showgirl and trailing The Long Walk and The Monkey, two King titles that sit above it with ease, per Box Office Mojo.

The Running Man Box Office Summary

Domestic – $28.7 million

International – $21.3 million

Worldwide – $50 million

