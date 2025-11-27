Predator: Badlands, the latest entry in the Predator film series, has been in theaters for 20 days now and has grossed $162.1 million worldwide. As of now, the Elle Fanning starrer sci-fi action movie needs to overtake One Battle After Another’s $202.1 million current global earnings to enter the top 20 highest-grossing titles of 2025 (as per Box Office Mojo). If it maintains good momentum and the strong word-of-mouth continues, Badlands can achieve this target before the end of its ongoing theatrical run. The final verdict will be clear in the coming weeks.

As Dan Trachtenberg’s critically acclaimed Predator installment continues its global box office run, it is inching toward the worldwide earnings of Unstoppable, a forgotten yet critically acclaimed Denzel Washington thriller by Tony Scott, the filmmaker who directed Tom Cruise’s iconic film Top Gun. Here’s how much more Predator: Badlands needs to earn to outgross Unstoppable in worldwide earnings.

Predator: Badlands vs. Unstoppable – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films compare at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo data:

Predator: Badlands – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $78.4 million

International: $83.6 million

Worldwide: $162.1 million

Unstoppable – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $81.6 million

International: $86.2 million

Worldwide: $167.8 million

According to the above figures, Badlands is trailing the Denzel Washington thriller by roughly $5.7 million in worldwide earnings. However, given its current momentum, Predator: Badlands is expected to close this gap and surpass the Tony Scott-directed film within the next few days.

Predator: Badlands vs. Unstoppable – Earnings-to-Budget Comparison

Made on an estimated production budget of $105 million (via The Numbers), Predator: Badlands has earned $162.1 million globally. In comparison, Unstoppable was produced on an estimated $100 million budget and went on to earn $167.8 million worldwide.

Based on these figures, Badlands has generated roughly 1.54 times its production cost so far, while Unstoppable achieved an earnings-to-budget ratio of about 1.67. Whether Badlands can match or surpass this box office metric before its theatrical run concludes remains to be seen.

What’s Predator: Badlands All About

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg, the sci-fi action film follows Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi), a young Predator outcast from his clan, who forms an unexpected alliance with Thia (Elle Fanning), a damaged synthetic owned by the Weyland-Yutani Corporation. Together, the duo undertakes a dangerous journey across the wastelands in search of the ultimate enemy.

Predator: Badlands – Official Trailer

