Zootopia 2 has been released in the theaters, and there has been quite a lot of buzz around it. It has already set a new record in post-COVID China with its pre-sales collection. The global projection is looking great as well, and some records are set to be broken this weekend. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is the sequel to Zootopia and directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard. The film has received positive reviews, with a 92% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Jason Bateman returns as the voice of Nick Wilde. Ke Huy Quan, Fortune Feimster, Andy Samberg, David Strathairn, Patrick Warburton, Quinta Brunson, and Danny Trejo joined the cast in the sequel.

Zootopia 2’s global box office projection

According to a trade analyst, Luiz Fernando’s report indicates that Zootopia 2 is tracking to earn between $125 million and $135 million during its five-day extended opening weekend at the domestic box office. It is expected to earn between $135 million and $145 million on its opening weekend at the overseas box office. Therefore, it is poised to have a massive opening weekend worldwide. The film is tracking to earn between $260 million and $280 million on its opening weekend at the worldwide box office.

There is a lot of positive buzz around the film, not only in North America but worldwide. In China, it has become the first non-Chinese movie to earn over $40 million in the post-COVID era. Therefore, it can exceed all expectations and could break the $400 million milestone in its 5-day global opening. However, a lot depends on how the film opens in China.

What is the film about?

In Zootopia 2, detectives Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) are drawn into a baffling new case when a mysterious reptile lands in the city and throws the mammal-run metropolis into chaos. Their investigation pushes them deep undercover in surprising corners of Zootopia, putting their teamwork—and their evolving bond—to the ultimate test. Zootopia 2 is now running in theaters.

