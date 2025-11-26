Now You See Me: Now You Don’t is feeling the impact of Wicked: For Good at the domestic box office. Despite that pressure, it is holding firm and remains at #2 in the domestic box office rankings. The heist sequel has now surpassed a sleeper hit of the year with a strong starcast at the North American box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The heist sequel will face much more competition at the domestic box office now that Zootopia 2 has also been released in the theaters. It might end up being the lowest-grossing film in the trilogy. Jesse Eisenberg and Woody Harrelson reprised their roles from the previous movies, and despite an underwhelming run in North America, it is receiving strong love in China.

How much has Now You See Me 3 collected so far in North America?

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t completed 11 days at the cinemas. According to Box Office Mojo’s report, the movie collected $1.2 million on its second Monday at the North American box office, representing a 15% decline from its first Monday. After eleven days, this Jesse Eisenberg starrer collected $37.89 million at the domestic box office.

Surpasses the Materialists’ collection at the domestic box office

Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal, and Chris Evans starrer Materialists was a critical and commercial success. Made on a reported budget of $20 million, it collected more than $100 million worldwide, becoming one of the most successful independent films of 2025. It collected $36.5 million in its domestic run of 63 days.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t surpassed the domestic haul of Materialists. The heist movie surpassed the romance drama’s domestic haul in less than 15 days. It is symbolically significant for the sequel to Now You See Me. On the global level, Now You See Me 3 has already surpassed Materialists’ $105.5 million collection, thanks to its substantial overseas earnings.

Worldwide collection update

The film’s major collection comes from the overseas markets, and it internationally stands at $109.4 million cume. Allied to the domestic collection of $37.89 million, the global total of Now You See Me 3 is $147.29 million. Now You See: Now You Don’t was released in the theaters on November 14.

Box office summary

North America – $37.9 million

International – $109.4 million

Worldwide – $147.3 million

