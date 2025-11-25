Wicked: For Good, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, is currently the No. 1 movie worldwide. It has created headlines with its opening weekend at the box office in the United Kingdom. The film almost surpassed Barbie’s opening weekend collection in the UK. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Fans are enjoying the Wicked sequel, and it has no competition at the domestic box office. The film might be impacted by Zootopia 2, but both still have separate target audiences, even though they are both family movies. This will lose the #1 spot in the domestic box office rankings in its second weekend only.

Wicked: For Good’s box office collection in the United Kingdom

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Wicked: For Good collected a stellar number at the box office in the United Kingdom. Jon M Chu’s musical fantasy collected $23.3 million at the box office in the United Kingdom on its opening weekend. It has registered the biggest opening weekend of 2025 at the United Kingdom box office. It almost surpassed Barbie’s opening-day collection of $6.6 million. For the record, the Wicked sequel collected $6.1 million on its release day in the UK.

Becomes the 3rd biggest three-day opening weekend in the UK since Avengers: Endgame

The report also revealed that Wicked: For Good collected the 3rd biggest three-day opening weekend in the UK since Avengers: Endgame. It is only behind Barbie’s $23.8 million and Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s $25.9 million three-day opening weekends.

More about Wicked: For Good’s box office collection

The Wicked sequel opened with $147 million on its opening weekend at the domestic box office. The overseas collection of the film is $76.03 million, including the $23.3 million collection from the UK, bringing the global debut collection to $223.04 million. Jon M Chu‘s Wicked: For Good was released in the theaters on November 21.

Box office summary

North America – $147.0 million

International – $76.0 million

Worldwide – $223.0 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

