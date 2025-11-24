English filmmaker Edgar Wright, known for his energetic directing style and rhythmic use of music, has given film enthusiasts some notable works. His latest creation, The Running Man, is performing moderately at the box office. During its theatrical run, we are ranking his top five highest-grossing films worldwide. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Wright rose to fame with the Cornetto Trilogy and has since built a diverse filmography that blends genre flair with bold, rhythmic storytelling. His work is known for transforming everyday moments into cinematic set pieces, driven by music, energy, and meticulous craft.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing films of Edgar Wright

5. The World’s End [2013]

Worldwide collection – $46.1 million

Edgar Wright’s The World’s End is a 2013 sci-fi movie written by him and Simon Pegg. It is the third and final film in the Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy, following Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz. It is the fifth-highest-grossing film of Wright’s career. The film features an ensemble cast comprising Pegg, Nick Frost, Paddy Considine, Martin Freeman, Eddie Marsan, Rosamund Pike, and Pierce Brosnan.

4. The Running Man [2025]

Worldwide collection – $48.3 million

After just ten days, Glen Powell starrer The Running Man is already the 4th highest-grossing film in Wright’s career. It is based on Stephen King’s novel of the same name. It still has a long way to go, and in that, it might even become the director’s top grosser. The Running Man almost hit $50 million worldwide in its second weekend.

3. Scott Pilgrim vs. the World [2010]

Worldwide collection – $51.8 million

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, directed by Edgar Wright, features Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim, a slacker musician who is competing for a record deal while also battling the seven evil exes of his new girlfriend. With a collection of over $51.8 million, it is the filmmaker’s third-highest-grossing film.

2. Hot Fuzz [2007]

Worldwide collection – $80.6 million

The 2007 buddy cop action comedy is the second and highest-grossing film in his Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy. According to reports, more than 100 action films were used as inspiration for the script. Simon Pegg and Nick Frost reprised their popular roles, followed by The World’s End.

1. Baby Driver [2017]

Worldwide collection – $226.9 million

This Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey, Jon Hamm, Eiza González, Jon Bernthal, and Jamie Foxx starrer, action thriller, is the highest-grossing film in Wright’s career. The gap between his second-highest grosser and Baby Driver’s global totals is very big, more than $100 million.

More about The Running Man

The 2025 dystopian thriller has a budget of around $110 million, collecting just $16.49 million at the domestic box office on its opening weekend. The film’s overseas collection reached $21.3 million cume only in its second weekend. It is having an underwhelming run at the box office. The worldwide collection is $48.3 million, and it is expected to surpass $50 million today or tomorrow. Edgar Wright-helmed The Running Man was released on November 14.

Box Office Summary of The Running Man

North America – $27.0 million

International – $21.3 million

Worldwide – $48.3 million

(Credit – Box Office Mojo)

