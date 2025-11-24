Tron: Ares is performing worse than it already was at the box office. The film has dropped out of the top ten in the domestic box office rankings this weekend. Owing to the film’s underwhelming run, it missed the domestic haul of this Jared Leto starrer and became his fourth-highest-grossing film ever. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Tron 3 is an utter box office disappointment and another major failure for Disney. Leto’s joining the franchise did not add any value to it. People are doubting Leto’s credibility as a leading man after back-to-back flops. His Marvel flick, Morbius, is also one of the biggest flops in Leto’s career. The actor needs a box office to keep his leading man status.

Tron: Ares’ box office collection in North America after its 7th weekend

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, Jared Leto’s film collected just $132k at the North American box office on its 7th three-day weekend. It declined by 79% this weekend at the domestic box office and lost 760 theaters in North America. The film is running in only 250 screens, which will make its remaining theatrical run more challenging. The domestic total for Tron: Ares has reached $73.05 million at the box office.

On track to beat Morbius and move closer to entering Jared Leto’s top 3 domestic grossers

The 2025 sci-fi flick misses the domestic haul of Morbius by a hair in its seventh weekend. Tron: Ares is less than $1 million away from surpassing the domestic haul of Morbius, which has collected $73.8 million in its eighty-four-day domestic run. According to The Numbers, Morbius is the 4th highest-grossing film of Jared Leto at the domestic box office.

This will be the last achievement regarding Jared Leto‘s filmography. After surpassing Morbius, Tron: Ares will become his 4th highest-grossing film at the domestic box office. Beating Blade Runner 2049 and taking the 3rd spot is impossible at this point.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing films of Jared Leto in North America

Suicide Squad (2016) – $325.1 million Panic Room (2002) – $96.4 million Blade Runner 2049 (2017) – $92.0 million Morbius (2022) – $73.8 million Tron: Ares (2025) – $73.0 million

Worldwide collection update

The sci-fi movie collected $68.8 million at the international box office. The film’s worldwide collection reached $141.8 million, and it is no longer expected to surpass $150 million. There is a lot of competition, and the juggernaut, Wicked: For Good, has also been released in the theaters. It is the 28th highest-grossing film of the year.

Box office summary

North America – $73.0 million

International – $68.8 million

Worldwide – $141.8 million

