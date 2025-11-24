Black Phone 2 keeps making its presence felt like an uninvited guest nobody dares to send home. It has now surpassed the million-dollar mark once again in its sixth weekend, despite dropping from several screens. The movie lost more than 1,192 screens last weekend and is now running in only around 1,227 theatres across the US, but it continues to attract enough people to keep the numbers moving up. It has stayed in the top 25 highest domestic grossers of the year after its release on October 17, and that speaks to the kind of attention it has been getting from the horror crowd.

Black Phone 2 Box Office Performance: Sixth Weekend Earns $1 Million Despite 62.2% Drop

After 38 days, Mason Thames and Ethan Hawke-starrer Black Phone 2 has already collected $130 million worldwide. The major contribution is from its strong domestic haul of more than $76.3 million. The everyday numbers are no longer soaring above a million, but the weekend still showed some strength. Last Friday, it grabbed $290K, while Saturday brought a stronger $440K, and Sunday cooled to $270K. Together, the three days delivered $1 million, but this came with a noticeable drop of 62.2% compared to the previous weekend’s $2.6 million performance, as per Box Office Mojo.

The movie had a firm start with a $27.3 million opening weekend, which built a solid base for the profit it enjoys today. With a production cost of $30 million, it did not have to do cartwheels to get into the profitable zone. It quietly did its job and earned a steady fan following just like before.

One of the Most Successful Horror Releases of the Year

This weekend might be its last million-dollar celebration, but the movie has already cemented its name as one of the highest-grossing and successful horror titles of the year. It kept its grip on the audience for six long weekends, and that sounds more terrifying than the killer in the film.

Black Phone 2 Box Office Summary

Domestic – $76.3 million

International – $53.7 million

Worldwide – $130.1 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

