Blumhouse’s horror sensation Black Phone 2 now walks toward the final stretch of its box office journey, holding on to the attention it gained at home while trying to steady its footing overseas. The slasher sequel arrived with strong expectations because the first film built its own loyal corner, especially in the US. This time, the domestic crowd kept the energy alive, but the global stage did not respond with the same excitement. The movie made its way to the big screens without any heavy horror competition in sight, yet its international numbers slowed down far earlier than expected.

Overseas Numbers Fall Behind The First Movie & Other 2025 Horror Hits

After more than a month in theatres, Black Phone 2 has gathered $53.7 million from 73 different international markets. The number looks solid at first glance, but the gap appears once it stands beside the predecessor.

The original film concluded its global run with $71.3 million, resulting in a 24.5% dip in the overseas column for Black Phone 2. When placed next to other horror hits of the year, the picture shifts further. Zack Cregger’s surprise blockbuster Weapons delivered more than $116 million overseas, leaving Black Phone 2 trailing by 53.9%. Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later crossed above $80.8 million, widening the difference by 33.4%. Sinners climbed to $88.2 million, creating a 39% gap and Final Destination: Bloodlines powered its way to $177.7 million, which pushes the difference to 69.7%. The Conjuring: Last Rites soared to $316.3 million, putting Black Phone 2 behind by 83%. The comparison makes it clear that the sequel had a quieter journey both against its own franchise history and against the louder performers of this year’s horror slate.

Strong Domestic Numbers Lift The Total Box Office Sum

The domestic story, however, shaped a far more confident picture. Black Phone 2 secured $76.3 million in the US, lifting its global total to $130.1 million, as per Box Office Mojo. The number places it among the top six titles of the year and marks it as Blumhouse’s biggest success of the season. Still, its theatre presence has started shrinking overseas, and the US screens will also be reduced this Friday, pointing toward the closing stretch of its run.

Profit Secured As It Passes The Woman In Black & Eyes Halloween Kills

Even with the slowdown, the movie has already entered a comfortable profit zone, given its $30 million budget. It has now cleared the worldwide total of Daniel Radcliffe’s 2012 gothic hit The Woman in Black, which wrapped at $128.9 million and became a notable success of its time.

Black Phone 2 is also inching toward another milestone as it is on track to pass the worldwide total of Halloween Kills, which closed at $133.4 million. The climb has been uneven, but the sequel is leaving its own mark as it heads toward the end of its run.

Black Phone 2 Box Office Summary

Domestic – $76.3 million

International – $53.7 million

Worldwide – $130.1 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: The Running Man North America Box Office: Edgar Wright’s Sci-fi Adventure Film Takes A Heavy Hit As A Near 75% Drop Slashes Its Breakout Chances

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News