The Running Man is going through a rough ride at the box office, and the latest weekend made the situation even clearer. The movie has suffered a significant drop in its second weekend in the US, and the numbers have reached a point where the team behind it can only watch the slide. The film managed to keep its theatre count intact, but the commercial performance has fallen short of what the makers hoped for. The Stephen King adaptation never really gained momentum after its release on November 14, and the signs were already evident from the slow weekdays and the lukewarm global turnout.

To make things worse, everything took a sharper turn this Friday when Ariana Grande’s Wicked For Good arrived with its record-breaking wave and swept away whatever small chance The Running Man had of building any sort of comeback. The arrival of the musical pushed the film further down the pecking order, and with a steep budget of $110 million looming over it, the hope of breaking even has grown increasingly thin.

The Running Man Box Office Numbers Fall Short of Expectations

So far, The Running Man has earned $48.3 million worldwide. Out of this, $27 million came from the United States from its 3,534 theatres, while the other $21.3 million rolled in from overseas markets. The film opened to $16.4 million in its debut weekend with an average of $4,667 per theatre, but the latest weekend painted a very different picture as the movie fell by 64.8% compared to its opening frame. The weekday performance before the second weekend gave a warning already, as the film earned less than a million on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Friday brought in around $1.6 million, followed by $2.4 million on Saturday and another $1.6 million on Sunday. This added up to a $5.8 million weekend haul, which is far from what the studio needed at this stage. The drop also pushed the film down the weekend chart, slipping to number 4 after holding the second spot last week.

Comparison With The 1987 Stephen King Adaptation

The only small comfort the film can claim is a narrow win over the original 1987 adaptation starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. That version made $5.6 million in its second week, but did so while running in only 1,692 theatres, giving it a better average and a lighter 30% dip. The Running Man may have topped the raw number, but the old one held the stronger standing.

To find its way anywhere near break-even, The Running Man needs around $250 million. At this pace, even touching $100 million appears to be a distant path, fading further with each passing day.

The Running Man Box Office Summary (via Box Office Mojo)

Domestic – $27 million

International – $21.3 million

Worldwide – $48.3 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

