Scott Derrickson’s supernatural horror film Black Phone 2 is on the verge of completing six weeks in theaters. A few days ago, the sequel entered the top 30 highest-grossing films of 2025. However, with the arrival of strong-performing newer releases like Now You See Me: Now You Don’t and Predator: Badlands, its position has slipped, and it now sits at the 32nd spot. Whether it can re-enter the top 30 remains to be seen.

With a current worldwide total of $130.2 million, Black Phone 2 is now trailing just behind Bong Joon Ho’s critically acclaimed sci-fi dark comedy Mickey 17, which stands at $133.3 million among 2025 releases (as per Box Office Mojo). At the same time, the film is also closing in on the global earnings of Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the 2023 DCEU film starring Zachary Levi. Here’s how much more Black Phone 2 needs to earn to surpass the superhero sequel at the worldwide box office.

Black Phone 2 vs. Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Box Office Comparison

Here is how the two films stack up at the global box office, based on figures from Box Office Mojo:

Black Phone 2 – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $76.4 million

International: $53.8 million

Worldwide: $130.2 million

Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $57.6 million

International: $76.5 million

Worldwide: $134.1 million

Based on the above figures, the supernatural horror sequel is currently trailing the 2023 Shazam sequel by just under $4 million in worldwide earnings. Given its ongoing momentum, Black Phone 2 is expected to outgross Shazam! Fury of the Gods before concluding its theatrical run. However, the final verdict will be clear in the coming weeks.

What Black Phone 2 Needs To Enter 2025’s Top 30

To regain a spot in the top 30 highest-grossing films of 2025, Black Phone 2 needs to surpass the global total of the John Wick spinoff Ballerina, which stands at $137.2 million and currently holds the 30th position. This means the horror sequel must earn roughly $7 million more worldwide. At its current pace, it has a realistic chance of reaching that mark if it receives a box office boost in the coming days.

Black Phone 2 – Plot & Lead Cast

Directed by Scott Derrickson, the sequel takes place four years after the original, with the now 17-year-old Finn (Mason Thames) still coping with the trauma of escaping The Grabber (Ethan Hawke). But the horror resurfaces when the masked kidnapper begins appearing in the disturbing dreams of Finn’s younger sister, Gwen (Madeleine McGraw), hinting that the nightmare isn’t over.

Black Phone 2 Trailer

