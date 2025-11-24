Elle Fanning appears to be navigating the box office with a smooth confidence that many young actors aspire to. Both of her films currently in theatres are turning into the kind of success that makes people look twice. Predator: Badlands is already racing toward becoming the most successful entry in the entire Predator franchise, but the quieter surprise in her line-up is Sentimental Value.

The Neon-backed comedy drama from Joachim Trier slipped into the season without much fanfare, yet it has grown into a title that many have started whispering about as awards season approaches. It has impressed critics, pleased audiences and secured an almost perfect Rotten Tomatoes score that has helped its small release shine brighter.

Sentimental Value Box Office Performance: A Limited Release That Keeps Rising

Sentimental Value has gained traction despite being released in a limited number of theatres in the US. The film arrived on November 7 in only four theatres. A week later, on November 14, its theatre count increased to 28. That is where the movie surprised many. It grossed over $380K that week at an average of $13,580 per theatre, rising by 90.1%, proving that even with a low theatre count, people were turning up in impressive numbers.

The momentum carried well into this weekend. The theatre count jumped again, this time to 151 on Friday, which allowed the film to bring in $635K at a healthy $4,205 per theatre. That marked a rise of 67%, pushing its domestic total to $1.4 million and its worldwide total to $8.5 million (as per Box Office Mojo).

Beating Bigger Titles In Its Third Weekend

These 3rd weekend numbers placed Sentimental Value ahead of another Neon title, Osgood Perkins’ horror flop Keeper, and even ahead of bigger Hollywood names like One Battle After Another and Tron: Ares, though both of those are reaching the end of their theatrical run. Still, the comparison works in favor of Elle Fanning’s film, showing how well a small release can do when it connects with viewers.

Sentimental Value may not have the wide presence of Predator: Badlands or the push of a major studio, but its performance has made a strong mark. Elle Fanning stands at a solid point in her career right now. Her choices are paying off, and her films are performing, and most importantly, she continues to grow into one of the most promising actresses rising in Hollywood.

Sentimental Value Box Office Summary

Domestic – $1.4 million

International – $7.1 million

Worldwide – $8.5 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Black Phone 2 Worldwide Box Office: How Close Is It To Surpassing Zachary Levi’s Shazam! Fury Of The Gods?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News