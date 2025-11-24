Predator: Badlands crossed a significant milestone at the global box office this weekend. It failed to surpass 2018’s The Predator at the worldwide box office this weekend and claim the title of the top grosser in the main franchise. But it is happening today. The sci-fi flick is at #3 in the domestic box office rankings this weekend. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The sci-fi flick completed three weekends at the cinemas, and it would have had a better momentum if there were no new releases. The film lost a significant number of screens in North America but has still earned winning numbers on its third three-day weekend.

Predator: Badlands’ box office collection in North America

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, Elle Fanning starrer Predator: Badlands collected $6.25 million on its third three-day weekend at the domestic box office. It dropped by 50.9% only from its second weekend despite losing 625 theaters in North America. The latest Predator movie collected $76.28 million at the North American box office after 17 days.

Crosses $150 million worldwide

After only two weeks, Predator: Badlands crossed the $150 million milestone at the worldwide box office. The overseas collection of the film has hit $83.3 million cume after three weekends. Allied to the $76.28 million domestic gross, the worldwide box office collection of the film is $159.58 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $76.3 million

International – $83.3 million

Worldwide – $159.6 million

Misses The Predator’s worldwide haul this weekend

2018’s The Predator collected $160.5 million at the worldwide box office, becoming the highest-grossing film in the Predator franchise. Badlands misses The Predator’s collection by a whisker this weekend. However, it will beat the movie today and become the main franchise’s top grosser.

Check out the worldwide collections of the films in the main Predator franchise

The Predator (2018) – $160.5 million Predator: Badlands – $159.6 million Predators (2010) – $127.2 million Predator (1987) – $98.2 million Predator 2 (1990) – $57.1 million

Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi starrer Predator: Badlands, directed by Dan Trachtenberg, was released on November 7.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Sentimental Value North America Box Office: Elle Fanning’s Neon Drama Posts An Impressive Average Leading To Rise In Theater Count

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News