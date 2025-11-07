Mason Thames has turned Halloween weekend into a career landmark. At 18, the actor has managed to cross three global box office milestones in a single sweep, a feat few young stars can claim. His year began with the live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon, released on June 13, 2025, which opened the door to a remarkable run that now defines him as one of 2025’s biggest box office draws.

Black Phone 2 Joins The Year’s Biggest Horror Hits While Regretting You Becomes A Surprise Success

Following that early success, Thames returned in October with two very different titles. The first was Black Phone 2, Blumhouse’s sequel to the Joe Hill adaptation that first put him on the map. The second was Regretting You, a Colleen Hoover adaptation. Although Halloween weekend saw the lowest domestic box office numbers of the year, Thames’ films achieved the opposite, quietly accumulating major milestones while others struggled.

Black Phone 2 closed the weekend at around $105 million worldwide, making it only the sixth horror release of the year to cross the $100 million line. It now stands alongside titles like 28 Years Later at $151.3 million, Weapons at $267.5 million, Final Destination: Bloodlines at $315.2 million, Sinners at $366.7 million, and The Conjuring: Last Rites at $489.8 million.

Meanwhile, Regretting You ended its second weekend with $50 million globally, becoming the third romance film of 2025 to reach that milestone, behind Materialists at $105.6 million and Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy at $140.4 million.

Mason Thames Surpasses $775 Million In 2025 Box Office Earnings

Together with How to Train Your Dragon, which has earned $636 million, Mason Thames’s 2025 films now total $790 million worldwide. That means his movies this year alone have made more money than all but four individual films released in 2025 — Jurassic World Rebirth, A Minecraft Movie, Lilo & Stitch, and Ne Zha 2.

Mason Thames Joins Hollywood’s Rare Three No. 1 Club

Across his full career, Mason Thames’s films have earned about $952.7 million worldwide, meaning this year accounts for roughly 83% of his total box office earnings. And the run did not end with the money. Regretting You climbed to the top of the domestic box office during its second weekend, moving from No. 2 to No. 1. That gave Thames his third No. 1 movie in the same year, a distinction shared by only a few stars.

Mason Thames has starred in 3 films that have hit #1 at the domestic box office this year. At 18 year-old, he becomes the first actor to achieve this since Jim Carrey in 1994. pic.twitter.com/eBC1zCxLMO — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) November 2, 2025

In 1994, Jim Carrey achieved the same with The Mask, Dumb and Dumber, and Ace Ventura: Pet Detective. Three decades later, Mason Thames seems to be following that kind of trajectory. From dragons to horror to heartbreak, he has quietly built a year that cements him as one of the defining box office names of 2025.

Mason Thames joins Jim Carrey as the only actor in history to have three films hit #1 at the domestic box office in the same year. pic.twitter.com/sMHL6QF5Y3 — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) November 3, 2025

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Regretting You North America Box Office: Colleen Hoover Adaptation Slows Down Yet Stays #1 On The Daily Chart

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News