Regretting You has now dropped below $1 million in daily collections in the US for the first time since its release, reaching this milestone on Wednesday of this week after running for 12 consecutive days. The romance drama adapted from Colleen Hoover’s novel continues to perform decently at the box office, inching closer to its break-even point with steady support from US audiences while still playing in more than 3,400 theatres across the country.

Regretting You Box Office Performance

So far, Regretting You has earned nearly $54 million worldwide, including $30.5 million from domestic markets and $23.3 million from 49 international territories. After a solid $7.8 million second weekend, the film saw a 33% jump on discount Tuesday, pulling in over $1.4 million in the US. However, on Wednesday, the dip was around 36.8%, bringing in just over $886K for the day, as per Box Office Mojo.

Regretting You Box Office Summary

North America – $30.5m

International – $23.3m

Worldwide – $53.9m

Regretting You Continues to Hold the Top Spot in the US Charts

Despite the fall, the film continues to hold the number one position in the US daily charts, ahead of recent releases such as Chainsaw Man: The Reze Arc and The Black Phone 2, as well as older titles like Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another, Keanu Reeves’ Good Fortune, and Jared Leto’s Tron: Ares, as per The Numbers.

This lead might not last much longer, though, as Predator: Badlands is set to arrive and is expected to deliver a massive opening weekend, likely ending the current lineup’s stronghold over the big screens.

Regretting You has stayed at the top spot since last Saturday, the day after Halloween, when it jumped from #5 to #1, surprising everyone with its sudden rise. With the upcoming weekend ahead, the film is projected to move closer to the $60 million mark by the end of Sunday.

