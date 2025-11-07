One Battle After Another has been fighting its way through theaters for weeks, and now the Paul Thomas Anderson film is ready for its next round. The Leonardo DiCaprio-led feature, which drew high praise from Steven Spielberg, is finally heading to digital platforms after its theatrical run that began at the end of September.

One Battle After Another Streaming Details

The movie will be available digitally via VOD (video on demand) on November 20, 2025, with 4K Blu-ray and Blu-ray editions set to arrive on January 20, 2026. Additional physical releases are expected later next year, according to MovieWeb. It brings together a striking ensemble cast that includes Teyana Taylor, Sean Penn, Benicio Del Toro, Regina Hall, and Chase Infiniti. Anderson not only directed but also wrote the film, adapting it from Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 novel Vineland.

one battle after another (2025) dir. paul thomas anderson pic.twitter.com/BLwOVYl4YF — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) September 27, 2025

What is One Battle After Another About?

The story follows washed-up revolutionary Bob, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, who lives in paranoid isolation with his fiercely independent daughter, Willa. When his old nemesis, portrayed by Sean Penn, resurfaces after sixteen years and his daughter disappears, Bob is forced back into a fight he thought he had escaped. Both father and daughter must face the fallout of his past.

Steven Spielberg & Taylor Swift Hail One Battle After Another

At an early screening, Steven Spielberg could not hold back his admiration. “What an insane movie, oh my God,” Spielberg said, per The Hollywood Reporter. “There is more action in the first hour of this than in every other film you’ve ever directed put together. This is such a concoction of things that are so bizarre and so relevant that I think have become even more relevant than when you first finished the screenplay.”

Taylor Swift added her voice to the chorus of admiration during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, singling out the performances of Teyana Taylor, Chase Infiniti, Benicio Del Toro, and DiCaprio.

One Battle After Another Box Office Run

Despite the acclaim, One Battle After Another has had a turbulent financial journey. With a budget estimated between $130 and $170 million, the film has so far earned $191.3 million worldwide (per Box Office Mojo), a figure that leaves Warner Bros. staring at an expected loss of around $100 million. To break even, the film would have needed a haul of more than $300 million.

Even with its uneven box office performance, the film’s arrival on digital is expected to renew interest in Anderson’s boldest work yet. One Battle After Another will officially be available to stream and purchase digitally on November 20.

