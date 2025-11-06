With a current global haul of $191.2 million, Leonardo DiCaprio’s latest release, One Battle After Another, has already surpassed the Oscar-winning actor’s previous film, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, with global earnings of $158.8 million. The action thriller has also grossed well beyond Paul Thomas Anderson’s There Will Be Blood, which earned $76.2 million worldwide.

As the film nears the completion of its sixth week in theaters, it remains uncertain whether it can breach the coveted $200 million mark at the global box office. Currently ranked among the top 20 highest-grossing films of 2025 (Box Office Mojo), the widely acclaimed and strong Oscar contender is now closing in on the lifetime earnings of a low-budget horror phenomenon that once stunned even the legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg. That film is Oren Peli’s 2009 supernatural sensation, Paranormal Activity. Let’s take a look at how close One Battle After Another is to surpassing it worldwide.

One Battle After Another vs. Paranormal Activity – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films stack up at the global box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

One Battle After Another – Box Office Summary

North America: $68.2 million

International: $123 million

Worldwide: $191.2 million

Paranormal Activity – Box Office Summary

North America: $107.9 million

International: $85.4 million

Worldwide: $193.3 million

Based on the figures above, the Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer currently trails the popular horror hit by just around $2.1 million worldwide. At its present pace, and with no digital release yet, One Battle After Another appears on track to surpass the original Paranormal Activity within the next few days. The final verdict is expected to be out soon.

One Battle After Another vs. Paranormal Franchise – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how each installment in the Paranormal Activity franchise performed at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo:

Paranormal Activity (2009): $193.3 million

Paranormal Activity 2 (2010): $177.5 million

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011): $207 million

Paranormal Activity 4 (2012): $142.8 million

Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones (2014): $90.9 million

Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension (2015): $78.9 million

As the numbers reveal, One Battle After Another currently trails only two films from the Paranormal Activity franchise: the original and Paranormal Activity 3, the highest-grossing entry in the series. While the Leonardo DiCaprio-led action thriller is expected to soon overtake the first film’s total, it remains uncertain whether it can surpass Paranormal Activity 3’s impressive $207 million global haul before concluding its theatrical run.

What Is One Battle After Another About?

Inspired by Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 novel Vineland, One Battle After Another follows Bob Ferguson (Leonardo DiCaprio), a former member of the revolutionary group French 75. His life is thrown into chaos when his daughter goes missing, and a dangerous enemy from his past resurfaces after sixteen years. The film also stars Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, and Chase Infiniti in pivotal roles.

One Battle After Another – Trailer

