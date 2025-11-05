Yorgos Lanthimos’ new black comedy Bugonia has received strong critical praise from both audiences and critics, but that success has not turned into box office numbers. The film, an English remake of the 2003 South Korean movie Save the Green Planet!, stars Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons in the lead roles and marks another bold collaboration between Stone and Lanthimos.

Bugonia’s Limited Release Expands Nationwide

Bugonia was first released on October 24 in only 17 theaters across the United States. After running for about a week in limited release, it expanded to around 2,000 theaters nationwide on October 31. During its second weekend, the film grossed $5 million, the highest weekend figure of Lanthimos’ directing career, but despite this milestone, the overall box office results remain far from encouraging.

Bugonia Box Office Numbers Stay Below Expectations

With an estimated budget of $45–55 million, the film has earned only $11.9 million in total after 11 days of release. The domestic numbers have reached $6.6 million, with the first three weekend days —Friday, Saturday, and Sunday —each surpassing the $1 million mark. By Monday, however, the domestic revenue dropped sharply by 55%, bringing in only about $600K, as per Box Office Mojo. The international market has not been much stronger, bringing in around $5.3 million from a limited overseas release.

Bugonia Box Office Summary

North America – $6.6m

International – $5.3m

Worldwide – $11.9m

Emma Stone’s Bold Role & Critical Acclaim

Bugonia’s story follows an influential female CEO who is kidnapped by two conspiracy theorists who believe she is an alien planning to destroy Earth. Emma Stone made a striking transformation for the role, shaving her head completely to match the character’s look and intensity.

Critics have been deeply impressed, with more than 250 reviews giving the film an 86% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Comparing Bugonia to Other Recent Releases

In terms of box office milestones, Bugonia has managed to surpass the domestic earnings of Good Boy ($6m), the viral horror hit from Shudder that became the second-highest-grossing film under its banner. The film is now close to overtaking the total domestic numbers of Margot Robbie’s 2025 release A Big Bold Beautiful Journey ($6.67m), which marked a low point in her post-Barbie career.

Even with the acclaim, Bugonia is struggling to meet its financial expectations. Its slow growth and steep weekday drops have raised concerns about its long-term performance. The coming weeks will decide if the film can recover enough momentum to justify its cost and reputation.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

