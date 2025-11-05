Bugonia marks the fourth collaboration between Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone. She won her second Oscar for her performance in Lanthimos’ Poor Things. The latest 2025 release is now edging closer to becoming the duo’s third-highest-grossing project together. It is on track to surpass the worldwide haul of 2024’s Kinds of Kindness. Keep scrolling for the deets.

For the uninitiated, Yorgos and Emma collaborated on four movies, including the latest 2025 release. They are Poor Things, The Favorite, and Kinds of Kindness. Poor Things won four Academy Awards last year, including Best Actress in a Leading Role for Emma. It is also the highest-grossing film of the director’s career and the only movie by him to surpass the $100 million milestone.

How much has the film earned at the worldwide box office?

Bugonia earned $5 million on its second three-day weekend at the box office in North America. It jumped by 608.4% from last weekend with an expansion of 2026 more screens. The movie hit $6.65 million at the domestic box office. Allied to the $5.3 million overseas collection, the worldwide total for Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone’s film is $11.9 million [via Box Office Mojo].

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $6.6 million

International – $5.3 million

Worldwide – $11.9 million

Less than $10 million away from beating kinds of Kindness globally!

Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos have given some strong movies to the world of cinema. Currently, Bugonia is the 4th highest-grossing film among their collaborations. To be part of the top 3, it will have to beat Kinds of Kindness’s $16.4 million global haul.

Check out the top-grossing Emma Stone & Yorgos Lanthimos films worldwide.

Poor Things – $117.6 million The Favorite – $95.9 million Kinds of Kindness – $16.4 million Bugonia – $11.9 million*

[* currently running at the cinemas]

What is Bugonia about?

Bugonia is a dark sci-fi comedy about two conspiracy theorists who kidnap the CEO of a major pharmaceutical company, convinced she’s an alien plotting to destroy Earth. As they interrogate her, paranoia and absurdity spiral out of control, blurring the line between truth and delusion. It was released on October 24.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: The Mummy Franchise At Box Office: Revisiting The $1.2B Trilogy Amid Brendan Fraser & Rachel Weisz’s Possible Mummy 4 Return!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News