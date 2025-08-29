Bugonia follows Emma Stone as a powerful CEO caught in the grip of two conspiracy-minded men who are convinced she is an alien plotting Earth’s destruction. The film, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos with a script by Will Tracy, is an English-language remake of the South Korean movie Save the Green Planet!.

Alongside Stone, Jesse Plemons stars as one of the kidnappers, reuniting with both Stone and Lanthimos after Kinds of Kindness. The cast also features Aidan Delbis, Stavros Halkias, and Alicia Silverstone, who previously worked with Lanthimos on The Killing of a Sacred Deer.

Bugonia Rotten Tomatoes Score & Early Reviews

The film premiered at the Venice Film Festival on August 28, 2025, and already has a flawless 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, though it is based on just 21 reviews so far. The film does not have any audience score as of now, as it will be released on October 24.

Critics have heaped praise on Plemons’ performance for his mix of menace and vulnerability. Lanthimos’ signature style shines through, blending dark humor with a disturbing energy. While some point to a slower second act, the finale delivers satisfaction and impact. Bugonia is dubbed as a strange, entertaining, and grounded in ways that keep audiences engaged.

The Illustrious Career Of Emma Stone

Emma Stone kicked off her Hollywood career with comedies like Superbad, Zombieland, and Easy A. Her first leading role in Easy A launched her into wider recognition, before she quickly moved to Crazy, Stupid, Love and The Help in 2011.

Her stardom then grew with The Amazing Spider-Man series, and critical acclaim followed with Oscar nominations for Birdman and The Favourite, the latter beginning her collaborations with Yorgos Lanthimos. Stone reached new heights, winning Best Actress for La La Land and astonishing audiences again as Bella Baxter in Poor Things. After Kinds of Kindness, she reunited with Lanthimos for a sci-fi remake, creating massive buzz before its release.

