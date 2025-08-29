The Star Wars universe has enthralled the audience for several decades now. From the initial movies to the multiple spinoffs, the universe (and its fanbase) keep on expanding. The excitement for the franchise continues with new worlds and sequels coming into the picture. Earlier this year, Lucasfilm announced a brand new Star Wars movie starring Ryan Gosling in the lead. Now, they have released the full cast details as well.

Star Wars: Starfighter – Cast

Ryan Gosling was the confirmed cast member in Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: Starfighter. On August 28, the production label dropped the first look for the film alongside the full cast details. Alongside Ryan Gosling in the lead, the rest of the cast includes Flynn Gray, Matt Smith, Mia Goth, Aaron Pierre, Simon Bird, Jamael Westman, Daniel Ings, and Amy Adams.

It is unclear who is playing what, but judging by the first-look photo, we can say that Gosling and Gray have main roles in the film. CBR reports that Mia Goth is reportedly playing an antagonist role, a character who goes after Gray’s character.

Official cast for Shawn Levy's 'Star Wars: Starfighter' It's a standalone Star Wars story set 5 years after Episode 9 Releasing in theaters May 28, 2027 pic.twitter.com/n0mnDm7FF5 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) August 28, 2025

Star Wars: Starfighter – Release Date & First Look

Star Wars: Starfighters is slated to release in theatres after two years, that is, May 28, 2027. The movie is currently in production, after being announced at the Star Wars Celebration in Japan in April earlier this year.

Alongside this information, Lucasfilm also released the first look for the film. The black-and-white photo by Ed Miller features Ryan Gosling and Flynn Gray. Gosling is leaning against a mobile vehicle, whereas Gray sits on the edge. There are huge pipes on the right, and tattered columns adorn the left side.

Shawn Levy directs the film. He and Kathleen Kennedy are co-producers, and Ryan Gosling, Dan Levine, Mary McLaglen, and Josh McLaglen serve as executive producers. Jonathan Trooper wrote the script for Star Wars: Starfighter.

Star Wars: Starfighter – Is It A Sequel, Prequel Or None?

According to Lucasfilm’s official press release, Star Wars: Starfighter is based on a new story and timeline that has not been explored in the Star Wars universe before. It will be set five years after the events of 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, but according to Shawn Levy (per CBR), it is neither “a prequel nor a sequel.”

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Thunderbolts*: List Of All Key Characters Featured In Marvel Film As It Hits Disney+

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News