Right from the jump, House of the Dragon gave fans a fresh reason to rethink everything about Daemon Targaryen. During Entertainment Weekly’s Debunked video series, Matt Smith, who plays Daemon, was grilled on some of the wildest fan theories swirling online. One question stopped everyone in their tracks: Could Daemon become the next Three-Eyed Raven? It’s a jaw-dropper that hints at a possible mystical twist for his character, shaking up what we expect from him going forward.

This clue isn’t just a passing thought. It opens the door for Daemon’s arc to dive deeper into the magical lore of Westeros, an area the original Game of Thrones series barely scratched with him. If Daemon’s destiny ties into visions, time, or supernatural insight like the Three-Eyed Raven, his motivations and alliances could shift in ways we never imagined. Suddenly, his fierce warrior persona might have layers of hidden purpose.

Daemon’s Dark Destiny Looms Amid House Of The Dragon Season 3’s Epic Showdown

When discussing a fan post about Daemon becoming the Three-Eyed Raven, Smith said the theory was “interesting.” He further stated that it was a “good one” and said he “hopes” it becomes a reality. He also added, “We’ll have that,” and said the theor is “affirmative.” And while there is no official confirmation about Daemon’s potential dark future, Matt Smith’s reaction certainly gives hope to fans who believe in the theory.

matt smith on the theory that daemon will become the three-eyed raven pic.twitter.com/p5SIFG0Brr — matt smith thinker 💭 (@thinkmattsmith) June 6, 2025

Showrunner Ryan Condal has clarified that Season 3 will unleash a war that heats up fast and spills blood in buckets. This context sets the perfect stage for Daemon to either embrace or reject this hinted mystical role. During the interview, Condal alluded:

“Certainly our biggest season to date, both in terms of ambition and just the practical size, the amount of sets…I will say that the war this season goes very hot, very, very quickly,” he teased. “I think the people that were waiting and waiting for all of the horrible, brutal, pitiless bloodshed will be getting it in copious amounts.”

Will the looming battles force Daemon Targaryen to tap into unknown powers, or will they push him down a darker path? The clue about Daemon’s potential transformation gives new weight to every sword clash and dragon fire.

While recent leaks from Dinorwig Quarry reveal an intense dragon attack set at Harrenhal, the real game-changer here is the possibility of Daemon’s story weaving into the supernatural tapestry of the Targaryen legacy. The leaks simply add atmosphere to what’s already shaping up to be a narrative turning point driven by that single, electrifying clue.

Daemon Targaryen’s Mystic Twist Can Fuel Power Plays & Secrets In House Of The Dragon Season 3

This mystical hint also deepens the stakes around Daemon’s relationships and political moves. Sarah Woodward’s confirmed return (via WikiofThrones) as Sabitha Frey brings the scheming Freys back into the picture, meaning Daemon’s choices won’t just be about fire and blood. But about power plays that could align or clash with whatever this Three-Eyed Raven connection implies.

The cast’s reaction to these theories, Emma D’Arcy admitting even she’s puzzled, shows just how complex House of the Dragon has become. That Daemon might be stepping into a role tied to visions and fate instead of just swords and dragons makes Season 3 one to watch closely.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: This Underrated Netflix Drama’s Finale Left Viewers Crying For Days — Why You Need to Watch It Now

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News