HBO’s House of the Dragon is a stunning prequel to the acclaimed Game of Thrones series. The show follows events two centuries from the Game of Thrones timeline and tells the story of the Targaryen clan 100 years after the Targaryen conquest united the Seven Kingdoms.

It covers the events leading up to the fall of the House of the Targaryen. The prequel has aired for two seasons so far, and the third season is already in the making. Ryan Condal, the prequel’s showrunner, Sara Hess, the executive producer and writer, and cast members Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Tom Glynn-Carney, and Ewan Mitchell attended the Emmys FYC on March 6, 2025.

The panel discussed season 2 of House of the Dragon and also dished intriguing details about season 3. According to Condal, the writing of season 3 is “essentially done,” and the filming will start “in a couple of weeks.”

Speaking further about the characters on the show, Condal commented, “As the actors embody the characters, it actually becomes much easier to write in a more interesting way, because you get to know everybody really well. For Season 3, there’s much more shape and depth to it right out of the gate, because you’re writing for people you know. There are some major new characters this season, but 85 percent of them, we already knew who they were, and it just makes it much more rewarding to write.”

Emma D’Arcy, who plays Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen, said, “I got what I wanted, folks.” about their role in season three. Condol chose to neither confirm nor deny the statement. He, however, added that season 3 will be “huger” than season 2, which is already quite massive. Condal quoted that at least four major events from the books have been adapted in season three.

Further talking about the next season, the showrunner added that the cast and crew “got to have a little fun this season” in terms of the dramatic perspective. He also added a comment about a conceptual episode, saying, “it isn’t in the traditional vernacular of what we’ve laid out as the structure of a House of the Dragon episode. It’s very character-driven, and I think it’s really great and I’m really excited to see it rendered.”

The cast then discussed their characters and storylines in season two of House of Dragon. The release date of season 3 of House of Dragon has not yet been announced.

