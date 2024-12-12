Emma D’Arcy undoubtedly set House of the Dragon ablaze as Rhaenyra Targaryen and proved they got the firepower to carry the Targaryen legacy. Playing the ancestor of the Game of Thrones icon Daenerys isn’t just a walk through the Red Keep, but Emma is totally owning it. Their sharp and fiery portrayal earned them plenty of accolades and made them a fan favorite. But did you know Daenerys, aka Emilia Clarke, the Mother of Dragons herself, gave Emma a little pep talk before they suited up for the role? Talk about passing the Valyrian torch!

What Advice Did Emma D’Arcy Get From Emilia Clarke Before House of the Dragon?

In a recent chat on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Emma D’Arcy spilled the tea about House of the Dragon prep and revealed that they got some golden advice from Emilia Clarke. It turns out Clarke wasn’t shy about sharing her Targaryen wisdom from Game of Thrones days. Emma further revealed that Clarke kept it real and offered both acting tips and super relatable advice, like sprucing up a trailer to feel more at home and mentally bracing for the daily wig drama.

Emma said, “Yeah, I did break bread with Emilia. She was so generous. It was beautiful actually, it was such a nice evening. She was incredibly frank, she was super candid. And her advice was amazing, because it was both sort of broad, sort of embracing wisdom about like the sort of psychic change that one’s about to undergo. But also like practical stuff like, I really remember her saying like ‘your trailer is your space, decorate it, use it.’ You know, just like tiny things. We talked about the practicalities of wearing a wig every day, what it does to your scalp, the issues you’re going to have, it was like really good. The real stuff.”

The star further explained that they feel lucky because working on House of the Dragon came with challenges, but it wasn’t as intense as what Clarke went through during her time on Game of Thrones. They’re jokingly avoiding making a Targaryen-related pun about “baptism of fire.” Emma also acknowledged that joining the show means stepping into a world that already has a legacy and history, which adds pressure but also creates a unique experience.

How Is House of the Dragon Different From Game of Thrones?

House of the Dragon isn’t just a Game of Thrones sequel; it has a vibe on its own, and Emma D’Arcy points out how things have evolved. The show now uses intimacy coordinators, a significant shift from the earlier Thrones days when Emilia Clarke dealt with some awkward, over-the-top scenes. Then there are the wigs, and the iconic Targaryen locks don’t come easily.

Both D’Arcy and Clarke spent long days under those fake white manes. Interestingly, D’Arcy and Clarke’s characters share some queenly ambition, and their meeting might’ve added an extra layer to Rhaenyra’s fiery personality. After all, the Targaryen drama runs deep.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: ‘Toy Boy’ Star José De La Torre Dies At 37 After Battle With Mysterious Illness

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News