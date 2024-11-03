While filming GOT, Emilia Clarke faced a near-fatal experience that changed her life forever, making her fight for survival as fierce as Daenerys Targaryen’s journey.

Her transformation from a timid girl to a mighty queen mirrored Clarke’s journey. She said, “The big difference between me and Dani [is] my sense of humor, in that I have one.” While Daenerys commanded fiercely, Emilia brought her bubbly charm to the mix. But as the series progressed, both women faced their share of challenges.

Clarke’s path through GOT was also filled with personal battles. After season one, she experienced a severe headache, later diagnosed as a subarachnoid hemorrhage. “I knew I was being brain-damaged,” she humorously reflected on the life-altering ordeal.

Remarkably, Emilia bounced back just six weeks later to continue her role. “Hey, thanks for giving me the job. I appreciate it. I just had a little thing,” she joked, showing her trademark resilience. But just when she thought she was in the clear, another brain bleed hit her two years later, and this time it was worse. “So, with the second one, there was a bit of my brain that died,” she admitted, hinting at the fragility of life and the stakes of her career.

Clarke’s fears spiraled around her ability to act. “What if something has short-circuited in my brain, and I can’t act anymore?” she worried. Acting wasn’t just a profession; it was her passion, her lifeline. She expressed her paranoia while recovering, questioning if the brain damage would alter her career. Yet, portraying a strong character like Daenerys became her beacon of hope. “You go on set, and you play a badass, and you walk through the fire,” she said, emphasizing how the role helped her cope with her mortality.

With the conclusion of Game of Thrones, Clarke’s focus shifted. “I’m fortunate because when you’re typecast as a strong, empowered female, you get those roles.” But she didn’t stop at acting; she decided to make a difference. Clarke established a charity called SameYou, dedicated to brain injury recovery. “I am gonna put my heart, soul, and back into transforming after-care for brain injury recovery,” she stated passionately.

As she wrapped up her time on Game of Thrones, she reflected, “There’s been so much life that I’ve lived in the ten years that I’ve been working on the show.” At 34, she felt a blend of excitement and nostalgia. “It feels as exciting as it does sad,” she noted, eager for the next chapter while accepting the significance of her journey.

Emilia Clarke’s story is a testament to resilience. From facing life-threatening challenges to inspiring others through her work, she continues to shine. The legacy of Daenerys Stormborn might have ended, but Emilia’s future, filled with hope and passion, was just beginning.

