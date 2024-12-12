After a dramatic ending of House of the Dragon season 2, Emma D’Arcy is stepping up their Targaryen game for season 3, and they’re not afraid to call the shots. Portraying the fierce and complex Rhaenyra, Emma’s journey best friends vibes with Alicent to all-out civil war has been the juiciest thing on TV since Game of Thrones. A season 3 is officially confirmed, Emma has one demand for their character, adding more fire to this storyline. Besides, as the Dance of the Dragons heats up, Rhaenyra’s ready to take on the Red Keep, and let’s be real, Targaryen drama never disappoints.

Emma D’Arcy Reveals One Demand For Rhaenyra Character

During a recent conversation on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Emma D’Arcy revealed a very Targaryen-esque wish for the upcoming House of the Dragon Season 3. Well, the star wants a weapon. The actor admitted they’ve been eyeing the swords of their male co-stars with a little bit of envy. Honestly, who wouldn’t want to strut through the Red Keep armed and dangerous?

They shared, “The petition I’ve put in is I want a weapon. Like it’s getting ridiculous. I don’t even mind if it’s like a little dagger, a short sword. I don’t really care. All the men in the show don’t have to worry about where they put their hands because they’re constantly holding the pommel of their swords. That obviously sounds like innuendo and you can do with that what you will but that is true. And all the rest of us are going, “Where do we put our f–king hands?”

Furthermore, Emma D’Arcy playfully expressed their excitement and shared that they’ll finally get what they’ve been asking for next year when the filming or the story continues. They humorously refer to holding a sword in one hand during scenes. Also, Emma has been straightforward with Ryan Condal, the showrunner, about wanting this, and it seems their wish is likely being granted.

What Will Be Rhaenyra’s Possible Story In House of the Dragon Season 3?

Season 3 of House of the Dragon is gearing up to unleash the Targaryen chaos we’ve all been waiting for, and Rhaenyra is flying straight into the storm, possibly with a sword this time.

In the season 2 finale, we saw Rhaenyra and Alicent striking a tense agreement that spares most of the Greens, except Aemond and King Aegon. Now, with Daemon at her side and Syrax ready for battle, Emma D’Arcy’s Rhaenyra is prepping to storm the Red Keep. While dragons will dominate the skies, Rhaenyra wielding a blade feels perfectly in sync with her fiery determination. It’s about time she gets a weapon to match her fierce spirit.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such Television updates!

Must Read: 2024 Billboard Music Awards: Where To Watch, Host, Guest Performers, & More

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News