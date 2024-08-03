HBO’s House of the Dragon Season 2 is near its end and fans have one particular question in mind about Rhaenyra Targaryen’s dragon, Syrax. The HBO prequel series which is based on the book Fire & Blood, an extension of George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice & Fire book series has featured Syrax’s stunted growth, and fans are speculating why it isn’t growing, like other dragons including Vhagar, Vermithor, and Caraxes.

It is pretty obvious that the depiction of the Dance of the Dragons in the book and the show differs, but it can still explain why Syrax isn’t growing. In Martin’s world, dragons continuously age which can be proved with Balerion the Black Dread, who grew massively until its death. Moreover, in House of the Dragon, Vhagar is the oldest and most enormous dragon alive. Even Syrax is at least a decade older than dragons like Moondancer, Vermax, and Sunfyre, but she isn’t growing much larger.

To explain this, Syrax is featured in the House of the Dragons only because Rhaenyra is the main character, but as per the books, Syrax mostly remains in the dragon pits of King’s Landing and later Dragonstone for the majority of her life. Moreover, it is mentioned in the books that when the Dance of the Dragon begins, Syrax is barely even there as she hasn’t been ridden for years and her growth is stunted.

In terms of dragons in House of the Dragon, there are many inconsistencies with the size, design, and scaling of the dragons to fit the needs of the scene. Given the Rhaenyra dragon’s small size, it helps the show’s budget alongside a proven narrative reason from the text to explain its stunted growth.

Besides, House of the Dragon season 2 has more dragon content than season 1 or any other season of Game of Thrones. While inconsistencies may appear, they’re often forgivable given the show’s impressive visuals. Moreover, viewers might not always look for dragon scenes, but HBO needs to deliver impressive work to prove the show’s worth.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: ‘Old Sodhi’ Gurucharan Singh Enjoyed A Salary Of Over 60,000 Rupees & It Was 160% Higher Than What ‘New Sodhi’ Balwinder Singh Suri Gets Today?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News