In the last couple of weeks, Gurucharan Singh garnered the headlines due to speculations about his return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. A few days back, it was learned that his comeback was turned down by the show’s producer, Asit Kumarr Modi, thus killing all the excitement of fans. While we don’t know when the actor will return to the show, let’s find out how much he used to earn in comparison with Balwinder Singh Suri’s salary.

Gurucharan used to play Roshan Singh Sodhi and gained an immense fan following for his role. He was a part of TMKOC from the beginning but left it in 2013. He made a comeback in 2014 but again left the show in 2020. After quitting the show, the actor was completely missing from the limelight. Even on social media platforms, he wasn’t very active. Now, the actor is back in the news due to his back-to-back interviews and reports related to the comeback.

For those who don’t know, Balwinder Singh Suri replaced Gurucharan Singh in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah after the latter quit the show in 2020. While Balwinder has adapted well to the character of Sodhi, fans still miss the ‘OG Sodhi’ Gurucharan. If we compare the salaries of both actors, Gurucharan enjoyed a huge sum during his days in TMKOC.

While the exact number is not known, it is reported that Gurucharan Singh was paid an impressive 65,000 rupees for each episode for portraying Roshan Singh Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He truly deserved the amount as the actor made Sodhi very popular among the masses with his quirks.

Balwinder Singh Suri, who currently plays Sodhi’s character, is reportedly paid 25,000 rupees as his salary for each episode. If compared with Gurucharan Singh’s pay, it’s not a big amount, and if calculated, Gurucharan’s remuneration was a staggering 160% higher.

Meanwhile, in the show, Dilip Joshi is the highest-paid actor, with a remuneration of 1.50 lakhs for each episode. Mandar Chandwadkar, aka Bhide, is the second highest-paid actor, with a salary of 80,000 rupees for each episode.

