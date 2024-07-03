Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been among the longest-running Television shows in India. Since its premiere, some of its star cast have been associated with the show. One such member is Dilip Joshi, who is not only the highest-paid member but has earned unprecedented fame through his portrayal as Jethalal. But do you know, he was scared to talk to women for a long time? Scroll below for some ana interesting details!

In TMKOC, Jethalal is married to Dayaben (earlier played by Disha Vakani). He has a secret crush on Babita Iyer (Munmun Dutta), and his face lights up whenever she is around. Many wouldn’t know, but Dilip, in real life, got engaged at the young age of 18.

In an interview with Mashable India, Dilip Joshi once revealed that he was scared to talk to women because he was underconfident during his young days. He shared, “I had studied in an all boys’ school, so I used to be very scared of talking to girls, I didn’t know how to talk (to girls). It is only after I got into drama and acting that I gained the confidence to talk.”

Dilip Joshi is married to Jaymala Joshi. She was only 14 at the time of their engagement, but their marriage took place after she reached the legal age of 18. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor is blessed with two children – daughter Neeyati and son Ritwik.

His daughter Niyati tied the knot in 2021, and Dilip also shared glimpses of the celebrations on his Instagram handle. Take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dilip Joshi (@maakasamdilipjoshi)

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has undergone a lot of changes since many leading cast members quit the show. Sunayana Fozdar replaced Neha Mehta, while Sachin Shroff stepped into the shoes of Shailesh Lodha. Raj Anadkat, Gurucharan Singh Sodhi, and Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal are among the others who left the sitcom.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Television updates!

Must Read: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Poulomi Das’ Eviction Angers Netizens: “Bigg Boss Itni Bekar Game…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News