Bigg Boss OTT 3 witnessed its third eviction this week. Earlier, we saw two contestants get eliminated from the reality show—Neeraj Goyat and Payal Malik. Now, the latest reports suggest that Poulomi Das has been evicted from the show. The update comes after host Anil Kapoor slammed Poulomi for her remarks on Chandrika Dixit, aka Vada Pav girl.

Poulomi Das Evicted From Bigg Boss OTT

According to reports, this week, six contestants were nominated for elimination: Chandrika Dixi, aka Vada Pav Girl, Munisha Khatwani, Poulomi Das, Naezy, Shivavi Kumar, and Vishal Pandey. Out of the six, only Poulomi and Munisha were not in the safe zone. Eventually, Bigg Boss gave Luv Kataria (baharwala) the power to save one contestant. Luv decided to choose Munisha, leading to Poulomi’s elimination from Bigg Boss OTT 3.

🚨 BREAKING! Paulomi Das has been EVICTED from #BiggBossOTT3 house in mid-week eviction. Luv Kataria Baharwale saved Munisha.#BiggBoss_Tak — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) July 2, 2024

The eviction didn’t go well with Poulomi Das’ fans. Some took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reaction to the same. One person posted, “Thi is so unfair Neeraj , payal , polomi/ All the three are deserving s where as munisha , Deepak , chandrika all are just waste.”

Another Poulomi fan wrote, “Poulami was so vocal and insightful! I don’t even remember Munisha’s face.” One more fan tweet reads, “Bigboss itni bekar game khud khilwa rahe ho toh kya hi kahe …..bb is not the same it used to be paulomi ,payal & neeraj deserved to be inside instead of Shivani ,chandrika & armaan.”

“This is so unfair she is more deserving then Monisha. If elimination would have been done on basis of public voting then Monisha would have evicted sooooo unfair !!!!!”, a fan wrote.

Check out reactions to Poulomi Das’ eviction from Bigg Boss OTT 3 –

Thi is so unfair

Neeraj , payal , polomi

All the three are deserving s where as munisha , Deepak , chandrika all are just waste . — 𝐉𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧🗨️ (@JatinGurjar1001) July 2, 2024

Poulami was so vocal and insightful! I don't even remember Munisha's face. — Sushie (@Droopy_Me) July 2, 2024

Bigboss itni bekar game khud khilwa rahe ho toh kya hi kahe …..bb is not the same it used to be paulomi ,payal & neeraj deserved to be inside instead of Shivani ,chandrika & armaan — Mona (@sachdevamona) July 2, 2024

Munisha should have gone. — Anika (@Anika_0318) July 3, 2024

One waste product saved another one. As expected! 🥴 — 𝘙𝘪𝘺𝘢𝘯𝘬𝘢 (@KLaasyRiyanka) July 2, 2024

Yeh toh pta hi tha😂 usne makers ki band jo baja di thi wkv par — Jatt_love_Elvish (@jattattitude01) July 2, 2024

Paulomi was more deserving than Munisha — uk07 (@doonwala22) July 2, 2024

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss OTT 3 started streaming on Jio Cinema from June 21. Anil Kapoor has joined as the host for the third season, replacing Salman Khan after Season 2. Karan Johar hosted the first season.

