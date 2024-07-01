It has been over a week since Bigg Boss OTT 3 started streaming, and the show has been grabbing a lot of headlines. One major change we witnessed this year is Anil Kapoor hosting the reality show. Karan Johar hosted the first season, followed by Salman Khan, who also hosts the TV version. In the first Weekend Ka Vaar episode, we saw Anil slam contestant Poulomi Das for her remarks on Chandrika Dixit, aka Vada Pav girl.

On the show, Poulomi Das commented on Chandrika Dixit’s eligibility for Bigg Boss OTT 3. The remarks didn’t sit well with Anil Kapoor, who schooled Poulomi during the weekend’s episode. Well, netizens are not happy with Kapoor scolding Poulomi. Some took to X (formerly Twitter) to slam the Welcome actor.

Netizens Slam Anil Kapoor

One person wrote, “I know what Poulomi meant. Anil is just creating a issue. We all had assumptions abt Vada pav girl”. Vada pav ko muft ka sympathy de do ab. And also I kinda agree with Poulomi. Because if it’s a celeb show then creating faltu me lafde and selling vada pav doesn’t make you a celeb,” posted another Bigg Boss OTT 3 viewer.

I know what Poulomi meant. Anil is just creating a issue. We all had assumptions abt Vada pav girl. — Banana Janta 🍌 (@BananaJanta) June 30, 2024

Vada pav ko muft ka sympathy de do ab. And also I kinda agree with Poulomi. Because if it’s a celeb show then creating faltu me lafde and selling vada pav doesn’t make you a celeb.#BiggBossOTT3 #BBOTT3 — 🦋 𝐓𝐢𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐢𝐢 🦋 (@otaku_titlee) June 30, 2024

Unnecessarily bashing of poulomi this was clearly not needed, we all had the same perception for vada pao girl#BiggBossOTT3 — digi critic🥸 (@countmein_hehe) June 30, 2024

Poulomi sorry mat bol behen tu sahi Hai 🤣🙌 Vada pav girl faltu hai !!!#BiggBossOTT3 #BBOTT3 — Nikki (@Nikki_sharmaa) June 30, 2024

Idk but this Poulomi ka thing is unnecessarily dragged by AK #BiggBossOTT3 — RainbowPearl (@rainbowpearl0) June 30, 2024

Anil Kapoor jese Poulomi ko gyaan de Rahe Hai comments ko leke.

He should give some gyaan to his own daughter Sonam as well. 💀🤡#BiggBossOTT3 #BBOTT3 — 🦋 𝐓𝐢𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐢𝐢 🦋 (@otaku_titlee) June 30, 2024

Poulomi’s biggest mistake was not explaining context.. She does not mean that Vada pav wale shouldn’t come to Bb platform rather she meant ppl who use gareeb card and liers shouldn’t come to BB platform..AK was wrong yesterday #BiggBossOTT3 https://t.co/ZVS1QmFMAt — suman (@sumana123456) July 1, 2024

Meanwhile, after Anil Kapoor bashed Poulomi Das for her remarks on Chandrika Dixit, Das was later seen complaining about the actor to Chandrika and Armaan Malik in the house. Poulomi said how Anil didn’t address Shivani’s sexist remarks about her during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

“He is giving his opinion, but I am sorry, I do not agree with it. There has been talk about my comments regarding Chandrika outside of the show, but I don’t think it’s fair. I feel like no one is discussing what she (Shivani) said about me. Whenever I try to bring it up, the topic gets changed. Isn’t that unfair? Her comment about “women like you” still hurts me because there are many women like me out there. I need to understand what she meant by that,” Poulomi Das said this to her fellow contestants inside the house.

We will have to wait for the next episode to see whether Anil Kapoor addresses the issue.

Must Read: Ahead Of Mirzapur Season 3 Release, Shweta Tripathi Reveals Harshita Gaur Shot A Challenging Scene In Season 2 Despite Being Unwell: “Uss Ladki Ki Haalat Uss Din…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News