Bigg Boss OTT 3 Eviction: Armaan Malik’s First Wife Payal Is Out In The First Week? Insiders Share Shocking Updates

The first Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss OTT 3 has come bearing a lot of surprises after the shocking mid-week eviction in the first week. Anil Kapoor has more surprises and a few shocks in his pocket. As per viral reports, Youtuber Arman Malik’s wife, Payal Malik, has been eliminated from the show. These reports come in after a few shocking revelations that Payal and Kritika made about their marriage situation. Here’s everything we know about Payal’s alleged eviction.

Shivani Kumari, Armaan Malik, Payal Malik, and Deepak Chaurasiya are the contestants nominated for eviction this week. A surprising update has recently appeared on the internet. The internet’s go-to insider for Bigg Boss OTT 3 updates, ‘Bigg Boss Khabri’ has revealed that Payal Malik will be eliminated this week. Despite having a strong fan base thanks to her social media presence, the diva’s time on Bigg Boss appears to end. This news may come as a shock to many.

Notably, all of “Bigg Boss Khabri’s” claims and forecasts are largely true. Despite Payal’s strong performance and ample screen time, viewers appear not to be fond of how polygamous marriage is portrayed on OTT screens.

Earlier on the show, Payal revealed that she and Kritika had a strained relationship after the latter married the former’s husband. She said that the two were fierce rivals who used to curse at each other on the phone and couldn’t bear to see each other. She added that it took some time for them to become close.

Along the same lines, Kritika described the emotional manipulation she endured when people pitted her and Payal against each other, causing a schism in their relationship. She revealed how much people had twisted her thoughts to believe that Payal would always control her since the former would always be viewed as the second wife.

Arman, Payal, and Kritika’s entry into the show has been quite controversial, with many being disappointed with the makers for normalizing the man getting married to two women.

In yesterday’s first Weekend ka Vaar episode, Anil Kapoor bashed Love Kataria, Sana Makbul, and more for their behavior this week. Boxer and social media personality Neeraj Goyat became the first contestant to be eliminated from the show. Note that the elimination episode will likely be aired tonight, and the official announcement about the eviction has not been made yet.

