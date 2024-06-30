Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors will always remain close to our hearts despite their exit from the sitcom. Palak Sindhwani currently plays Sonu. But before her, Nidhi Bhanushali was a part of the Tapu Sena and received a lot of appreciation for her portrayal. She’s back in the acting world after a hiatus of 5 years. Below are all the exciting details you need!

Back in 2019, Nidhi exited Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She was pursuing a BA from a college in Mumbai and wanted to focus on her higher education. Initially, she was allowed more time to study and fewer hours at the shoot, but she found it difficult to strike a balance, thus making the heartbreaking decision.

Nidhi Bhanushali makes her acting comeback

Nidhi Bhanushali has made her acting comeback with the Amazon Prime MiniTV series Sisterhood. It explores the friendship between four girls who go to a convent school. The three other leading actresses are Ann D’Silva, Zoya Baig, and Nikita Waghmare.

Sisterhood will feature her in the role of Gargi Oberoi. Nidhi Bhanushali spoke about her comeback and told Filmibeat, “Shooting Sisterhood has been a truly unforgettable experience. Due to early call times, we used to spend most of our time together – from workshops to meals. We practically used to go back home only to sleep. Apart from that, my morning yoga, pranayam, and ashtanga were fun for others. They used to mock me for my morning habits.”

Nidhi Bhanushali says acting comeback was anxiety-inducing!

Nidhi Bhanushali also suffered anxiety as she returned to acting after five long years. But she expresses her gratitude to her co-stars for making it a smooth experience. We hope our Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress goes a long way!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by amazon miniTV (@amazonminitv)

Sisterhood was released on Amazon MiniTV on June 13, 2024.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more OTT updates!

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Ghanshyam Nayak’s Salary Growth: Thunderous 272627% Hike For Our Beloved Natu Kaka, Guess His Shocking First Paycheck?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News