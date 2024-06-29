Ghanshyam Nayak will always hold a special place in our hearts. He passed away at 77, but our beloved Natu Kaka had achieved many accolades in his career. That includes an unbelievable 272627% salary hike from being a theatre artist to entertaining us in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Scroll below for all the details!

Nayak has been part of TMKOC since its Television premiere in 2008. He played an employee at Jethalal’s electronic shop, Gada Electronics. His chemistry with Tanmay Vekaria aka Bagha, along with the famous dialogue, “Hain! Aapne mujhe kuch kaha kya?” will always remain one of the most memorable highlights from the sitcom. After his death in 2021, Nayak was replaced by Kiran Bhatt the following year.

Ghanshyam Nayak First Paycheck

Fans would know that Ghanshyam Nayak was a renowned theatre artist before he made his way to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He also worked as a child artist in various Hindi films. His first paycheck was during his school days when he played a theatre role and was paid a sum of Rs 11.

Last we know, Ghanshyam Nayak was paid a salary of a whopping Rs 30,000 for one episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. While that may be way less than his colleagues Shailesh Lodha and Dilip Joshi, that sum for a supporting role is quite handsome.

Ghanshyam Nayak Salary Hike

Compared with his first paycheck, that’s an unimaginable 272627% salary hike. Ghanshyam Nayak had come a long way in his career, and one would say he had a long way to go. Unfortunately, destiny had its own plans, and our Natu Kaka passed away at the age of 77 because of a rare form of cancer.

Late Ghanshyam had been a part of about 100 Hindi and Gujarati films. He had also worked with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

