Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah enjoys a massive fan base despite its 16-year-long run on Indian Television. Many of our favorite actors, including Shailesh Lodha, Disha Vakani, and Raj Anadkat, have bid goodbye to the sitcom, but Asit Kumarr Modi has ensured the show goes on! Today, we bring to you an exciting update on the salary growth of Munmun Dutta over the years. Scroll below for details!

Munmun plays Babita Iyer in TMKOC. She is the wife of Krishnan Subramaniam Iyer and, of course, Dilip Joshi, aka Jethalal’s secret crush. She’s been associated with the show since 2008 and is today the highest-earning female actress on the Sab TV show.

Many wouldn’t know, but Munmun Dutta was a child artist. She used to perform as a child singer for Akashvani and Doordarshan. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress once recalled her first paycheck and shared, “At the age of 6, I was working as a child singer for Akashvani in Kolkatta. I was paid Rs 125 per day.”

Munmun Dutta made her Television debut in 2004, but TMKOC brought her unprecedented fame. It would be safe to say that sticking to the show has reaped her massive benefits, including a salary hike of a whopping 39900% over the years. How?

Multiple reports state that Munmun is paid Rs 50,000-75,000 for one episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Even if one considers the lower limit, that’s a mammoth hike of 39900%. One can only imagine the further rise in numbers if her remuneration lies in the 60-70K range!

Meanwhile, Munmun Dutta has faced a lot of unnecessary hate, as reports claimed she was secretly dating Taarak Mehta co-star Raj Anadkat. The age gap of 11 years between the actors created a huge uproar, and they were brutally trolled on social media. The duo has issued a clarification on multiple occasions and rubbished the rumors.

