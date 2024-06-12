Dilip Joshi Once Threatened To Leave Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah After The Director Humiliated Him

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most liked and watched shows on the Indian Television. Dilip Joshi, in fact is often been called out as Jetha Lal in public. But do you know that the actor once threatened to leave the show? Yes, the very show that made him a household name.

Joshi, who made his debut in Hindi Cinema with Rajshri Productions Maine Pyar Kiya, later shot to fame as Bhola Bhaiya from Hum Aapke Hain Koun. After a long stint playing characters in films and television, he arrived with TMKOC.

Dilip Joshi plays Jetha Lal in Sab TV’s show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The show started airing in 2008, and it has been 16 years since he has been playing Jetha Lal. So much so that he is now synonymous with the name. However, there was a time when he threatened to quit the show.

In 2020, in an interview with Bollywood Thikana, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who used to play Mrs. Sodhi in the show, recalled how Dilip Joshi was once humiliated by the then TMKOC director. It was after a little argument or disagreement that the director threw a chair at the senior actor in the heat of the moment.

The Hum Aapke Hain Koun actor, who usually maintains his calm, could not ignore this humiliation and retaliated with a threatening decision that could change the fate of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He decided to walk out of the show if the director who threw a chair at him would keep working on the show.

Obviously, there had to be sides that needed to be taken, and everyone on the set decided to boycott the director, as recalled by Jennifer Mistry. In fact, Sohil was told to stay away from the cast, especially Dilip Joshi, as much as possible.

This happened for two years till Dilip Joshi let bygones be bygones and moved on in the show to play the ever entertaining Jetha Lal.

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Tajikistan Singer And Big Boss 16 Fame Abdu Rozik Wedding Postponed: All You Need To Know

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News