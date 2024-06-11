Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been entertaining fans for over 15 years now, but the show saw its first setback in the form of Disha Vakani’s exit. When the actress left the show, fans waited for months for her return, but now, as so much time has passed away, the majority of fans have lost their hope. However, once, actor Dayashankar Pandey had spoken about Disha’s return, giving a hope of her return.

For the unversed, Disha used to play the character of Daya Gada. She was associated with TMKOC since the beginning. However, in 2017, she took a maternity leave and hasn’t made a return since. As her portrayal was immensely popular, the show has lost a considerable chunk of loyal viewers due to Disha’s absence. And as fans are not ready to accept any other actress in the form of Daya, the makers are yet to finalize the actress who will replace Disha.

A few years back, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dayashankar Pandey was indulged in an interview with Navbharat Times. During the interview, he spoke about Disha Vakani’s return but also said that they’ll have to wait for Disha to come by herself, and they can’t force anyone to shoot at gunpoint.

Dayashankar Pandey said, “Disha Vakani jarur ayengi, unhone na nahi kaha hai aane ko. Woh family ke saath busy hai aur samay chahti hai thoda. Mein taarikh nahi bata sakta par woh ayengi. Woh bohot acchi actress hai, acchi insaan hai aur unhone na nahi kaha hai. Agar unko Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah nahi karna hota toh ab take dusra serial start kar diya hota. Unko samay chahiye, jo unko diya jaa raha hai. Kisiko gunpoint pe shooting nahi karwa sakte.”

Meanwhile, for those who don’t know, Dayashankar Pandey plays the character of Inspector Chalu Pandey in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and he keeps making recurring appearances.

