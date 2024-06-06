Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most successful sitcoms across the globe. It’s been over 15 years, and the show is still running successfully. With such a run on TV, every single character and actor portraying it has become a household name. Such fame comes with a price, as fans sometimes go too far for their beloved actors, and one such incident was once revealed by Nirmal Soni. Keep reading to know more!

For those who don’t know, Nirmal was part of the show from the start, but later, he was replaced by the late Kavi Kumar Azad. Kavi Kumar Azad enjoyed massive fame with his portrayal of Dr Hansraj Hathi, but he passed away in 2018. After Azad’s tragic death, Soni returned to the show as Hathi and has been happily engaged with the sitcom since then.

Back in 2020, while talking to TV Times, Nirmal Soni shared an interesting incident about him and his Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah co-stars. At first, it looked scary to them, but it ended up being a special moment. As revealed by him, he, along with Sharad Sankla, aka Abdul, and other actors, were returning from an event in Gujarat. They discovered that their car was chased by around 15 to 20 bikers.

As Nirmal Soni and his Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah co-stars didn’t have any clue about what was happening, they were scared by the bikers, but luckily, those bikers didn’t cause any harm as they were die-hard fans of the show. So, a scary incident ended up being a fan moment for all the actors.

Meanwhile, talking about the show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently hit the mark of 4,100 episodes. It debuted on TV on 28th July 2008 and has been running successfully since then.

