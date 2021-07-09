Kavi Kumar Azad left his Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team and us, in 2018. The lively and large-hearted person was known for his ability to make people happy, both off the screen and on the screen. Sadly, he died on this day same three years back. So, today, we’ll be remembering his golden words in a throwback interview.

Back in 2018, after Azad‘s death, BBC Hindi News shared his last interview and it showed how amazing he was as a person. Just like his on-screen portrayal of Dr. Hathi, the actor revealed how people in real life too come to him and ask for advice for good health. To all such people, Azad had only one piece of advice to give and it was, focus only on the positive side of life.

As per the interview, Kavi Kumar Azad said, “Mein real-life doctor nahi hu, but batata hu ki think positive. Positiveness se bohot saari chizein acchi ho jaati hai. Haste raho, koshish karo…stress level kisko nahi aata hai lekin calm down. Zindagi ka har pal hum khote jaa rahe hai. Time never comes back. Saari chizein thik hojati hai, be cool.”

It’s simply great to see how a person like Kavi Kumar Azad, who himself was battling health issues, adamant about thinking positively throughout his life!

Check out the throwback interview below:

Kavi Kumar Azad was a true foodie all throughout his life but sadly, he suffered several weight-related issues. He died on 9th July 2018 due to cardiac arrest. He was replaced by Nirmal Soni as Dr. Hathi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

He was also a part of films like Baadshah, Baazigar, Jodhaa Akbar and many more.

