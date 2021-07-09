Yesterday witnessed a huge launch of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Mumbai. Rohit Shetty along with Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, and other contestants met the media in a huge event. It is very well-known that each and every contestant this year is high on fashion! Matching up to the trends was Varun Sood, and his girlfriend Divya Agarwal couldn’t get over his dapper looks. Read on for details!

We saw all the contestant put their best fashion foot forward. Shweta Tiwari opted for a quirky white pantsuit. Divyanka Tripathi, Nikki Tamboli, and Anushka Sen, on the other hand, opted for a black stylish one-piece. The boys including Vishal Aditya Singh, Rahul Vaidya looked like handsome hunks too.

As for Varun Sood, the actor opted for a plain white t-shirt and paired it up with a funky multi-coloured jacket. Faded black jeans and a pair of sneakers completed his entire look. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant shared a glimpse of his appearance on Instagram. Divya Agarwal was all love in the comments section.

Divya Agarwal took to the comments section and wrote, “Mera cutie buba” Aren’t they the cutest?

The comment made by Divya Agarwal already has 862 likes and 24 comments!

Meanwhile, Varun Sood had captioned his post, “just keep laughing! #presscon #kkk11”

To this, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 co-contestant responded, “I know why (with a wink)”

We wonder what’s cooking behind the scenes!

Check out the post shared by Varun Sood below:

Varun and Divya Agarwal began dating after their stint together in Ace Of Space. They were best friends and support for each other after their respective partners Benafsha Soonawalla and Priyank Sharma allegedly cheated on them.

Priyank and Benafsha are in a relationship too!

