Ever since Rahul Vaidya proposed to his girlfriend, Disha Parmar, from the Bigg Boss 14 house, fans eagerly waited for the day when these two love birds tied the knot. They would have been married had the COVID-19 pandemic not hampered their plans. But now it is finally happening, and we cannot wait to witness #TheDishulWedding. Taking to his Instagram stories, the singer announced his wedding date yesterday, and now we can see their friends already in action in what looks like a pre-wedding dance rehearsal session.

Advertisement

Rahul and Disha are all set to marry on July 16, and we are sure that their wedding would be a fun ride for all their friends and family who were waiting for them to get married at the soonest. Keep scrolling further to get a sneak-peek into their wedding prep which has begun in full swing.

Advertisement

As the celebrations are underway, Rahul Vaidya shared a video of his family and friends dancing together on his Instagram story. “It’s finally happening,” he wrote along with the clip. In another video shared by music composer Shreyas Puranik, everyone was seen cheering. “#THEDISHULWEDDING,” he captioned. Check out the pictures below:

Look at the groom and bride to be; they look so happy. We are happy to see them happy. This video appears to be some kinda dance rehearsal before the sangeet. We wonder what special performance will the bride and groom have.

Well, Rahul has just returned from Cape Town after shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. And now that the COVID-19 restrictions have eased out a little, it is kinda perfect timing for them to get married which was getting delayed due to the pandemic.

We just cannot wait to see Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya dressed as a bride and groom, respectively. How excited are you about the Dishul wedding?

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Sets A New Blockbuster Record With 3200 Episodes, A Fan Gifts Unique Presents!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube