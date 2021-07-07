Maharani: Huma Qureshi’s Rani Bharti, Sohum Shah’s Bheema Or Amit Sial As Navin Kumar Vote For Your Favourite Character! #BestOfOTT

Stories inspired by real life are something that lures the OTT space the most. With the liberty to tweak the subject, change names and create cinematic impact, they become a wholesome package for the audience to dig their teeth deep in. Huma Qureshi starrer Subhash Kapoor created Maharani streaming on Sony Liv is one of those shows. With a smashing performance by the lead actor and an equally amazing supporting cast, the show managed to earn a decent number of fans.

Starring Huma Qureshi as Rani Bharti, Maharani follows her journey from a headstrong housewife to the Chief Minister of Bihar. We see her lows, her highs, and how she deals with them both. Amid this all, we see the male domination and the politics that only know how to drag people down and overpower weaklings. So while we all have enjoyed the show, let’s list down some stand out performances and vote for the best in the poll below.

Huma Qureshi As Rani Bharti

We met Huma Qureshi as Rani Bharti, a woman who has been waiting for her husband who is the CM of Bihar for years. Destiny has other plans, and the woman who hated the same chair has to sit on it and run the show. Huma’s amazing calibre blows life into this character that is vulnerable but strong enough to learn the skills.

Sohum Shah As Bheema Bharti

Sohum Shah has superpowers to make each character his own. He plays Bheema Bharti, Rani’s husband. It is his political strategy to appoint Rani as the CM when he is on the bed recovering from an assassination attempt. Bheema sees a complete transformation when he realises that his planted puppet has a voice of her own and one that cannot be silenced easily.

Amit Sial As Navin Kumar

The opposition in politics is as important as the person sitting on the chair. In Maharani, the casting team made sure that they rope in an actor of Amit Sial’s calibre to play Navin Kumar. A man who changes colour with the situation. One cannot make out his next move but he is bound to surprise you with every single one.

Mohd Ashique Hussain As Prem Kumar

Mohd Ashique Hussain plays Prem Kumar, considered a weakling, he turns out to be one of the biggest game-changers and affects everyone in the game. The actor plays his part with finesse. Comical where needed, evil when asked for.

Atul Tiwari As Governor

The veteran of all. Atul Tiwari is the Governor in Maharani. Whitewashed image for the masses and darker secrets in personal, Tiwari manages to bring the goriness of it all but in a subtle way. A conversation between him and Huma by the end is a winner.

