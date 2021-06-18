Huma Qureshi Reveals Her New Pet Name Given By Her Brother After The Success Of 'Maharani'

Huma Qureshi has time and again proved her versatility. But after the release of her new web series she is called the Maharani of Bollywood for the unprecedented role she played as Rani Bharti. A decade long career in the industry Huma has made a special place in the heart of her fans and has been receiving messages of love and appreciation to date.

“My fans are my motivation, they are what drives me to push myself each and every day because I don’t want to let them down. All I want is for them to be proud of me. I want to thank them all for the wonderful messages of encouragement and appreciation. They are my biggest strength” says Huma.

After getting so much praise it seems Huma Qureshi will be spoiled for choices as she would not want to let down her fans and would want to be a part of web series and films only where she can show her calibre as an actor.

Huma Qureshi says, “I am very lucky that I have been directed by some of the best directors be it films or OTT. Today, OTT is the new mainstream as lots of web series with no big cast or budget are doing well and that is all because of content. And I am always open to challenging roles like Rani Bharti of Maharani.

Rani Bharti from Maharani has got so much of love that the show is trending and is the most-watched show of recent times. Huma has played the character with so much conviction and perfection that it’s really hard for her to believe the praise she’s been receiving from her near and dear ones.

“My brother has kept my name as Maharani at home. He keeps calling me by that name. My parents were quite surprised after seeing me onscreen as Rani Bharti. I have received quite diverse reactions from my loved ones,” adds Huma Qureshi.

Maharani is a political drama set in Bihar chronicles the journey of a simple housewife Rani Bharti who is made the chief minister of the state. Apart from dealing with shrewd politicians, Rani also fights patriarchy.

